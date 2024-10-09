Four-Time All-Star Reliever Takes Coaching Job at High-Level Collegiate Program
Former Major League Baseball All-Star Mark Melancon has joined the coaching staff at San Diego State University, the program announced on Tuesday.
Per the Aztecs on social media:
Sending out a huge Aztec welcome to former MLB All-Star reliever @Mark_Melancon , who joins our staff as pitching development coordinator. Excited to have you on board, Coach!! #GoAztecs
In the release, Melancon had this to say:
“It’s exciting to be part of a staff that has great experience and a clear vision on what needs to happen to be successful at the highest level,” Melancon said. “I’m eager to help these players compete for a national championship and hopefully move on to the next level.”
San Diego State is one of the top programs in college baseball and is especially well-known on the West Coast. Baseball Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn was the head coach there until his passing in 2014. Prominent big leaguers like Stephen Strasburg, Ty France, Tony Clark, Gwynn and Mark Grace all played there.
San Diego State has been to the NCAA Tournament 14 times.
As for Melancon, he spent 14 years in the big leagues with the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks.
He last pitched with Arizona during the 2022 season.
A four-time All-Star, Melancon went 37-40 in his career. He owned a 2.94 ERA and had 262 saves. Melancon led the majors in saves in 2021 (39) and also led the majors in saves in 2015 (51).
