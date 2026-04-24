Francisco Lindor Headlines 4 Big-Name MLB Injuries to Watch

April is not even over yet and we have already seen some unfortunate injuries across Major League Baseball to some of the game's biggest stars.

The most recent news, of course, was the New York Mets announcing on Thursday that star shortstop Francisco Lindor was placed on the 10-Day Injured List due to a left calf strain. That's not all, though. The current expectation is that Lindor will miss "significant time" due to the calf injury. Lindor is the latest star to go down with an injury, but he isn't the only one.

Here's a look at four stars around the league who are currently injured.

Francisco Lindor

Apr 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) walks back to the dugout after flying out against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Mets are going to be without the services of the five-time All-Star for a bit. The timing couldn't be worse for New York. Right now, the Mets 9-16 on the season and now the star shortstop will miss "significant" time. There's a lot of season left, but the Mets are already in danger of digging themselves a hole that is too big to come out of.

Corbin Burnes

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) talks to catcher Jose Herrera (11) before being taken out of the game in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field in Phoenix on June 1, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks star is on the 60-Day Injured List after his 2025 season was cut short after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Burnes started throwing bullpens in March. On Tuesday, Burnes tossed another one. The Diamondbacks are 14-11 on the season. While Burnes isn't close to returning to big league game action just yet, he seems to be trending in the right direction and will help this club at some point.

Gerrit Cole

Mar 24, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole against the Chicago Cubs during spring training at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gerrit Cole missed the 2025 season, but is trending in the right direction and has begun a minor league rehab assignment. So far, he has two appearances under his belt down in the minors in 2026 and has a 5.19 ERA in 8 2/3 innings pitched. The ERA number doesn't matter. What is more important is the fact that he's on a minor league rehab assignment in general. The New York Yankees are going to get a star back in the near future.

Shane Bieber

Oct 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber (57) reacts in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bieber hasn't pitched in a game yet this season for the Toronto Blue Jays and is on the 60-Day Injured List with what was called "forearm fatigue." Bieber is building up for the Blue Jays right now, though. Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reported that Bieber threw a bullpen earlier in the week. The Blue Jays need pitching. Bieber is on the 60-Day Injured List, so he's still about a month away from being eligible to come off the list, but he is making progress.