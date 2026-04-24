Francisco Lindor Headlines 4 Big-Name MLB Injuries to Watch
April is not even over yet and we have already seen some unfortunate injuries across Major League Baseball to some of the game's biggest stars.
The most recent news, of course, was the New York Mets announcing on Thursday that star shortstop Francisco Lindor was placed on the 10-Day Injured List due to a left calf strain. That's not all, though. The current expectation is that Lindor will miss "significant time" due to the calf injury. Lindor is the latest star to go down with an injury, but he isn't the only one.
Here's a look at four stars around the league who are currently injured.
Francisco Lindor
The Mets are going to be without the services of the five-time All-Star for a bit. The timing couldn't be worse for New York. Right now, the Mets 9-16 on the season and now the star shortstop will miss "significant" time. There's a lot of season left, but the Mets are already in danger of digging themselves a hole that is too big to come out of.
Corbin Burnes
The Arizona Diamondbacks star is on the 60-Day Injured List after his 2025 season was cut short after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Burnes started throwing bullpens in March. On Tuesday, Burnes tossed another one. The Diamondbacks are 14-11 on the season. While Burnes isn't close to returning to big league game action just yet, he seems to be trending in the right direction and will help this club at some point.
Gerrit Cole
Gerrit Cole missed the 2025 season, but is trending in the right direction and has begun a minor league rehab assignment. So far, he has two appearances under his belt down in the minors in 2026 and has a 5.19 ERA in 8 2/3 innings pitched. The ERA number doesn't matter. What is more important is the fact that he's on a minor league rehab assignment in general. The New York Yankees are going to get a star back in the near future.
Shane Bieber
Bieber hasn't pitched in a game yet this season for the Toronto Blue Jays and is on the 60-Day Injured List with what was called "forearm fatigue." Bieber is building up for the Blue Jays right now, though. Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reported that Bieber threw a bullpen earlier in the week. The Blue Jays need pitching. Bieber is on the 60-Day Injured List, so he's still about a month away from being eligible to come off the list, but he is making progress.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com