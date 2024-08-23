Frustrating Chicago White Sox Player Set For Rehab Assignment
Yoan Moncada, the frustrating infielder for the Chicago White Sox, is finally set to begin a rehab assignment next week.
Per James Fegan, who covers the team:
Chris Getz said Yoán Moncada and Michael Soroka will begin rehab assignments at Charlotte next week.
Edgar Quero should be activated off the IL at Charlotte soon after dealing with back tightness. Getz said he’s “under consideration” for a call-up but they won’t rush him.
Moncada has been out since early April. While he initially went on the injured list with an adductor issue, he has been dealing with "general soreness" since a rehab assignment in July. Once considered the top prospect in baseball, Moncada has become a great source of frustration for White Sox fans.
Oft-injured, he played just 104 games in 2022 and 92 games in 2023. He's played only 11 this year. He had a stellar 2019 season, hitting .315 but has regressed nearly every year since. He hit only .225 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and .212 in 2022. He hit .263 in 2021 and .260 in 2023, but it came at the expense of his power. He hasn't hit more than 14 homers in a season since 2019.
The White Sox hold a team option on Moncada that is likely to be declined at the end of the year. If he hits free agency, he figures to draw significant interest given his age (29) and prior prospect pedigree. He's also a switch-hitter, so there are traits in his game that are still desirable.
