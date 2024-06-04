Future Detroit Tigers' Hall of Famer Visits Own Artifacts at Baseball Hall of Fame
Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers' legend Miguel Cabrera stopped by the Basbeall Hall of Fame this week and took in some of his own artifacts in a cool story out of Cooperstown.
Per the Hall of Fame on social media:
Triple Crown royalty in the house.
@MiguelCabrera swung by the Hall of Fame on Tuesday and reconnected with a jersey from his 2013 MVP season on display in ¡Viva Baseball!
Cabrera, who retired after the 2023 season, is going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer himself, but it's still cool to see him get an early snapshot of things on display.
Jon Shestakofsky, who works at the Hall of Fame, says that Cabrera is the fifth former player this week to visit.
Five big leaguers have visited the Museum in the last 48 hours: Miguel Cabrera, Dustin Pedroia, Stephen Drew, Bobby Jenks and Mark Reynolds. You never know who you’re going to see at the @BaseballHall!
Cabrera spent 21 years in the big leagues with the Marlins and Tigers, including 16 in Detroit. One of the most decorated players of the last 100 years, he was a 12-time All-Star, a four-time batting champion, a two-time MVP, a Triple Crown winner and a seven-time Silver Slugger. He also helped the Marlins win the 2003 World Series.
A member of both the 3,000 hit and 500 home run clubs, Cabrera was a lifetime .306 hitter with 1,881 RBI. He posted a lifetime average of .382 and is now serving in an advisory role with the Tigers.
