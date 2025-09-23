Fastball

Marlins Cut Ties With 6-Year MLB Veteran In Flurry Of Roster Moves

Apr 11, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of the logo on the chest of the jersey of a Miami Marlins player in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
The Miami Marlins still are not mathematically eliminated from the postseason, and they're managing their roster accordingly in the final week of the regular season.

At 76-80, the Marlins trailed the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets by four games each entering Tuesday, with six to play for each team. ESPN's playoff odds give Miami a 0.2% chance of making it to October, but the Marlins have won six in a row, so if they win six more, perhaps a couple more miracles can ensue.

In the season's final week, the Marlins will take on the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs. They got some welcome roster reinforcements on Monday before the series began, but that also meant one player was left with the short end of the stick.

Marlins DFA Derek Hill, make four other roster moves

Derek Hill
Aug 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Derek Hill (3) catches a fly ball to retire Atlanta Braves third baseman Nacho Alvarez Jr. (not pictured) during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Marlins announced on social media that outfielder Derek Hill had been reinstated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment on Monday. A spot on the 40-man roster was needed to create space for fellow outfielder Griffin Conine, who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list.

In addition, right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera was activated from the 15-day injured list, while outfielder Joey Wiemer and right-hander Adam Mazur were both optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Hill is no stranger to being DFA'd. The 29-year-old has been let go in such a manner a grand total of seven times now, by six different organizations (the Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants, and Marlins).

This season, Hill played 53 games for the Marlins, tying his career high at the major league level. He slashed .213/.275/.331 with three home runs and 10 RBIs, while stealing seven bases without being caught.

Though he didn't factor into the Marlins' future plans, Hill had something of a miniature breakout this season on defense. He put up four outs above average in just 311 innings in center field, and if there's a path for him to make a major league roster next season, it's likely as a defensive specialist.

