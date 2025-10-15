George Kirby Assesses How Mariners Fans Can Impact His ALCS Start
Much like the rest of his Seattle Mariners rotation mates, George Kirby loves some home cooking.
Kirby didn't have his best season on the whole, but he was dominant when he pitched at T-Mobile Park. His ERA was nearly two runs lower at home during the regular season this year, and he allowed just three earned runs in 10 innings during his first two playoff starts (both in Seattle).
On Wednesday night, Kirby will take the ball against the Toronto Blue Jays, looking to give the Mariners a nearly insurmountable 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. And he believes having the game at T-Mobile will be a serious advantage.
Kirby on pitching in front of Mariners fans
Yes, T-Mobile is known as one of the great pitcher's parks in the sport, with a league-low 91 park factor this season. But Kirby also credits the team's fan base for making the environment tough to handle for the Mariners' opponents.
“It's a great pitchers' ballpark, but yeah, the crowd is really awesome,” Kirby said Tuesday, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “Every moment, every big pitch, they're always behind you. As a player, that just gives you a lot of confidence. It eases your mind a little bit that everyone is here cheering for you, supporting you.”
Both of Kirby's first two starts in the playoffs were drama-filled extra-inning games, so those fans were both roaring their support for the Mariners and anxious as can be.
Another advantage for Kirby in this game? He's seen two games worth of at-bats from the Blue Jays from the dugout, which he believes will help him attack their hitters on Wednesday night.
“Just (picking) up on some tendencies and how guys are approaching certain at-bats, and you kind of go from there,” Kirby said, per Rogers. “… Definitely watching some games before I go is super helpful.”
The stage is set for Kirby to put the Mariners on the brink of their first-ever World Series appearance. And though the Blue Jays won't go quietly, the championship-starved fan base can help his cause by getting extremely loud.
