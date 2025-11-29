Mariners Could Cut Ties With 3-Time All-Star In Unexpected Trade: Insider

The Seattle Mariners don't seem inclined to rock the boat this winter, but if they do, there's one trade they could make to save a lot of money.

Three-time All-Star starting pitcher Luis Castillo has a $24.2 million salary for each of the next two seasons, and a potential $25 million vesting option for 2028. He's still an above-average starting pitcher who eats innings, but you'd be hard-pressed to call him an ace.

As Seattle tries to build its perfect roster to avenge the defeat against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, is there a chance Castillo could be traded to open up more room in the budget?

Could Castillo be traded this offseason?

On Friday, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand identified a trade candidate from every team in the big leagues, and Castillo was his choice for the Mariners. Feinsand was quick to say he didn't see it as the most likely outcome, but identified a plausible scenario for the Mariners to make that choice.

"Castillo is unlikely to be traded, but if the Mariners look to make a big move, he will surely draw interest around the league," Feinsand wrote.

"He’s turning 33 next month, his $24.15 million salary is the highest on the roster, his no-trade clause recently expired, and with two years left on his deal (plus a vesting option for 2028), he could be a desirable asset to pitching-needy clubs that don’t want to make a long-term commitment. Castillo has posted an ERA of 3.64 or less in every season since 2019 and remains one of the most consistent starters out there."

Castillo was an All-Star in 2023, a time when he could still be considered the team's ace. Since then, he's posted a 3.59 ERA and 3.9 wins above replacement in 62 starts -- very useful, but only equating to an ERA+ of 104 when factoring in the pitching-friendly environment at T-Mobile Park.

In the grand scheme of trade rumors, this one is pretty mild. But if the whispers start growing even louder that the Mariners might trade Castillo, it could signal that the Mariners are considering a more radical reconstruction than expected.

