Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles Apparently Has an Incredible Hobby
Count me in as a guy who wants to someday have a beer with Baltimore Orioles' star Gunnar Henderson at his house.
As a fan of collecting memorabilia, trinkets, action figures, whatever, I can appreciate what Henderson is doing: Working to develop the coolest man cave on the planet.
According to a great story in the Baltimore Banner, Henderson is working already at building out the show room of a house he doesn't yet own, and he's doing it with an awesome collection of jerseys from baseball's biggest stars.
Henderson started with the Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll, whom he played with in amateur showcases, last September. They both went on to win Rookie of the Year honors in their respective leagues. He added Miguel Cabrera, who retired at the end of last season after 20 years.
“Had to get that one,” Henderson said. “That was pretty cool.”
This year, he’s already swapped with the Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr., whom he met when they were in high school, and the Reds’ Elly De La Cruz, whom he played against in the minors. He also exchanged with the Athletics’ Darell Hernaiz, who was drafted by the Orioles the same year as Henderson. They were roommates in rookie ball and have stayed close since Hernaiz was traded to the Athletics in exchange for Cole Irvin in 2023.
Henderson and his fiancée don't yet have the house, so he's got his stuff strewn everywhere at the moment, but when he gets it all outfitted, it sounds like it will be an incredible place to hang out and watch the game.
My question is: how will Henderson eventually decide when enough is enough? There's only so much wall space in any house, so how selective is he going to have to get in who he asks for stuff from?
Only time will tell.
By the way, in addition to developing this awesome man cave, Henderson is one of the best players in all of baseball already. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year, he's hitting .264 this season with 12 homers and 27 RBI. He's also got six stolen bases and a .892 OPS.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.