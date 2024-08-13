Brady's Spin: Here's How the Path Back Works For Red Sox Star Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Jarren Duran made a mistake when he used a homophobic slur toward a fan on Sunday afternoon. Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy said the same thing when addressing reporters on Monday.
That's not true. Jarren Duran didn't make a mistake. He made a choice. And a bad one. In using that slur, Duran embarrassed himself, the Red Sox and Major League Baseball. Furthermore, he offended any number of people and undoubtedly caused some hurt and heartache.
It was a terrible choice, and one that will cost Duran dearly. It hurt his wallet, as he was suspended for two games by the Red Sox, and it's hurt his credibility and marketability as well.
With all that said, there is a path back towards redemption for Duran. He just needs to be willing to take that path. He stood in front of his locker on Monday and said the right words, but now he needs to go the extra mile and take the right actions.
If Duran is truly contrite, and if he truly wants to be a better person, as he says, then the work doesn't end with one apology press conference. He needs to take the lead of Kevin Pillar, the former Blue Jays OF who walked this very same path back in 2017.
He needs to make himself part of the LGBTQ+ community by going to meetings, by meeting with leaders in that community, by being visible at events, by listening to people with empathy, by speaking with kids about his poor choices, and by not hiding from his actions.
Duran will return from his suspension on Wednesday as the Red Sox play the Rangers.
