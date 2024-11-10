Here's How Many Teams to Plan to Pursue Arizona Diamondbacks' 1B Christian Walker
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, longtime Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker is expected to have a robust market in free agency this offseason.
Nightengale wrote the following on Friday, right after the general manager's meetings in Texas wrapped up:
There are at least six teams who plan to aggressively pursue Walker, with everyone involved from the New York Yankees to the Diamondbacks to the Washington Nationals, believing he’ll come at less than half the price of Alonso. He could ultimately be involved in bidding war between the Yankees and Mets.
For what it's worth, Spotrac.com says that his market value is three years and $66 million. MLBTradeRumors predicted a three-year and $60 million deal just last week.
At those prices, Walker would be a good fit for teams in many different kinds of situations. A team that is ready to win like the Yankees or Mets could use his production. A team like the Nationals, trying to come out of a rebuild, could use his veteran presence and production. The Seattle Mariners, light on offense in 2024, could also use him in a massive way.
A three-time Gold Glover, Walker is about to be 34 years old next season. In addition to his great defense, he also provides thump in the order. He hit 26 home runs last season for Arizona and popped 33 in 2023.
Walker is a 10-year veteran who has spent eight years with the Diamondbacks. He helped them get to the World Series in 2023. He also played two years for the Baltimore Orioles.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.