Here's How Much a Qualifying Offer Would Be For Brewers Star Willy Adames
If the Milwaukee Brewers want to issue free agent shortstop Willy Adames a qualifying offer this offseason, we now know how much it will cost them.
Per Kiley McDaniel of ESPN:
The qualifying offer for this offseason will be $21.05 million, per sources.
The figure is calculated as the average of the top 125 salaries in MLB. The QO last offseason was $20.325 million.
Teams have 5 days days after the World Series ends to offer it to qualified players.
So, here are the options facing Milwaukee in this case: The Brewers can offer him the one-year, $21.05 million deal. If he accepts, then they just get him at that price. If he rejects, the team can still sign him to a multi-year deal, but they will get a draft pick back as compensation if he signs somewhere else.
Adames put together an incredible season in Milwaukee, hitting .251 with 32 home runs and 112 RBI. He helped carry the lineup, even though it missed Christian Yelich for a portion of the year. The Brewers surprisingly won the National League Central and were eliminated in the National League wild card series by the New York Mets.
A seven-year veteran of his time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers, Adames is a lifetime .248 hitter. He's hit 150 career home runs exactly, with the 32 from this year serving as his career-high.
Despite his great numbers, Adames was not named an All-Star this past season. He's been listed as a fit for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants, in addition to Milwaukee.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.