MLB Ump Ripped After Missing an Astounding 25 Calls in Pivotal Brewers-Padres Game
The San Diego Padres were able to punch their ticket back to the postseason with a thrilling 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in 11 innings on Monday night.
While the Padres had fun partying after the victory, during the game they were often frustrated by home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz. And for good reason, because the veteran umpire missed an astounding 25 calls.
Being an umpire at the highest level isn't the easiest job in the world and mistakes are going to be made. But 25!? That's ridiculous.
Here is a collection of Ortiz's bad calls, which hurt both teams throughout the night:
That is a brutal look for the league, especially since this is the final week of the regular season and there was so much on the line for the Padres.
MLB fans sounded off on Ortiz's performance: