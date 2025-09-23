SI

MLB Ump Ripped After Missing an Astounding 25 Calls in Pivotal Brewers-Padres Game

Andy Nesbitt

Roberto Ortiz had a brutal night behind home plate in the Brewers-Padres game.
Roberto Ortiz had a brutal night behind home plate in the Brewers-Padres game.
The San Diego Padres were able to punch their ticket back to the postseason with a thrilling 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in 11 innings on Monday night.

While the Padres had fun partying after the victory, during the game they were often frustrated by home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz. And for good reason, because the veteran umpire missed an astounding 25 calls.

Being an umpire at the highest level isn't the easiest job in the world and mistakes are going to be made. But 25!? That's ridiculous.

Here is a collection of Ortiz's bad calls, which hurt both teams throughout the night:

That is a brutal look for the league, especially since this is the final week of the regular season and there was so much on the line for the Padres.

MLB fans sounded off on Ortiz's performance:

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

