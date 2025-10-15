Pope Leo XIV Chirps Cubs Fan After Season-Ending Loss to Brewers
In Chicago, Jesus's edict to love thy neighbor is played fast and loose when it comes to baseball. The ancient intracity rivalry between the Cubs and White Sox divides families, schools, workplaces, and, yes, religious institutions—maybe now more than ever with a South Side lifer in charge of the Catholic Church.
Since Pope Leo XIV's May election, much has been written about his love of baseball and the White Sox in particular—flames that the Supreme Pontiff has actively fanned. On Wednesday, the 2005 World Series attendee fanned them further with four words to one Cubs enthusiast.
As Leo made his way through St. Peter's Square in the Popemobile, an onlooker called out, "Go Cubs!"
"Han perdido!" the pope replied, referencing in Spanish the Cubs' National League Division Series loss to the Brewers. "They lost!"
The exchange would imply that, in some form or fashion, Leo is still keeping up with Major League Baseball and the eternal White Sox-Cubs turf war. You can take the priest out of the South Side, but you can't take the South Side out of the priest.