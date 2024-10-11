Here's How Much it Might Cost For Boston Red Sox to Keep Tyler O'Neill in Free Agency
If the Boston Red Sox want to issue free agent outfielder Tyler O'Neill a qualifying offer this offseason, we now know how much it will cost them.
Per Kiley McDaniel of ESPN:
The qualifying offer for this offseason will be $21.05 million, per sources.
The figure is calculated as the average of the top 125 salaries in MLB. The QO last offseason was $20.325 million.
Teams have 5 days days after the World Series ends to offer it to qualified players.
So, here are the options facing Boston in this case: The Red Sox can offer him the one-year, $21.05 million deal. If he accepts, then they just get him at that price. If he rejects, the team can still sign him to a multi-year deal, but they will get a draft pick back as compensation if he signs somewhere else.
The 29-year-old native of Canada hit .241 this season for Boston with a .336 on-base percentage. He played in 113 games because of injuries but still was quite productive, hitting 31 homers and bringing in 61 RBI. He also scored 74 runs.
The Red Sox would undoubtedly like to have his power and potential back in the lineup, and they can afford to pay him, but they do have a glut of outfielders to find space for. The team has Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela already implanted in the lineup, and also has top prospect Roman Anthony waiting in the wings. They also have Wilyer Abreu, who is likely to be considered for the American League Rookie of the Year award.
