Here's the Salary Breakdown For New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone's Deal
After leading the New York Yankees to the World Series last season, manager Aaron Boone was given a new deal and a significant pay raise, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
He posted the following on Thursday.
Aaron Boone’s new deal for the Yankees is, in effect, a three-year deal through 2027, as they bumped his pay this year to $4.5M and added two years at $5M and $5.5M, making it $15M over three years, The Post has learned.
Boone led the Yankees to a 94-68 record last season and has gone 603-429 in his seven seasons with the Yankees. He's made the playoffs in six of his seven seasons, though that is seen by some as a disappointment since he hasn't won the World Series yet. The Yankees were beaten by the Dodgers in five games last year.
Boone's work with New York has been admirable considering he's dealt with injuries to Giancarlo Stanton for several years and has been dealt an underwhelming pitching staff for years as well. However, the pitching staff should be the strength of the team in 2025, as the they have brought in Max Fried to go along with prior investments to Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon.
The Yankees will grapple with the loss of Juan Soto all season, but they've brought in Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt to help numb the loss. They also added All-Star closer Devin Williams in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewerse this offseason.
The Yankees open the season on March 27.
