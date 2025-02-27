New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Goes Viral with New Glove That Honors New Daughter
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is going viral on Thursday for his heartwarming tribute to his new daughter, Nora Rose, who was born earlier this year.
Per the @MLB account on "X," Judge posted a custom Rawlings glove, which is pink and features an inscription of her name on the side. You can see it below.
It's a nice gesture from Judge, who is clearly happy about being a father for the first time. Nora Rose was born on January 27.
Judge is coming off an incredible year in 2024, so it will be fascinating to see what he does for an encore. He hit .322, finishing just 11 points shy of the batting title in the American League. He also popped 58 homers and drove in 144 runs. He paired with Juan Soto to make up the best lineup duo in the American League and helped the Yankees advance to the World Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
Lifetime, Judge is a .288 hitter with 315 homers. He's a six-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger. He's one of the top players in all of baseball.
He will continue to be at the center of the Yankees lineup in 2025, however, it will be a little different since Soto has signed on with the New York Mets. Furthermore, Giancarlo Stanton is not participating in baseball activities as he battles elbow discomfort. He has left camp and is now back in New York.
The Yankees open up the season on March 27 against the Brewers.
