Chicago Cubs Infielder Set to Miss Tokyo Series as He Continues Injury Rehab
Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner won't be with the team when they travel to Japan for the looming Toyko Series on March 18 and 19. He's recovering from offseason flexor tendon surgery.
Jesse Rogers of ESPN had the information on social media:
Cubs 2b Nico Hoerner won't go to Japan with the team to open the season next month. He's still recovering from flexor tendon surgery. He'll stay back to continue his rehab.
The 27-year-old hit .273 last season with seven homers and a .335 on-base percentage. One of the better contact hitters in baseball, he is a .278 hitter lifetime.
He also provides the Cubs value on the bases, having stolen 31 bases this past season and 43 in 2023. Hoerner also won the Gold Glove Award in 2023 for his work up the middle.
A six-year veteran, Hoerner signed a contract extension before the 2023 season. He is under contract through the 2026 season.
Hoerner was a first-round draft pick of the Cubs back in 2018 out of Stanford University. He made his major league debut back in 2019.
The Cubs are coming off a season in which they finished tied for second in the National League Central, but they were 10.0 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who won the division.
There were trade rumors surrounding Hoerner this offseason, as he was in the mix for the Seattle Mariners, but the two teams did not come to an agreement.
The Cubs will hope to have Hoerner healthy by US Opening Day, which is March 27.
