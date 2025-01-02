Here's When Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent Target Hyeseong Kim Needs to Make Decision By
According to a video put out in Korean, the Toronto Blue Jays are one of five teams to have offered a contract to Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim.
The other teams include the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres.
Well, the Jays won't have to wait long to learn Kim's decision, as his posting window expires on Friday (Jan. 3) at 5 p.m. ET.
It's unclear what exactly the plan would be for Kim if he were to sign in Toronto. Kim is more known for his work at second base, but the Jays already have Gold Glover Andres Gimenez there after acquiring him in a trade. Kim also has experience at shortstop, but Bo Bichette is stationed there.
The Jays could end up putting Kim at third base, but there's no way of knowing how he feels about a possible position switch.
For what it's worth, MLBTradeRumors listed Kim as the No. 26 overall free agent this offseason.
Still just 25 (26 in January), he’s coming off a strong season in which he slashed .326/.383/.458 with career-best marks in home runs (11) and strikeout rate (10.9%). While he lacks the power of his former Kiwoom Heroes teammate, Hyeseong Kim is regarded as a plus runner and plus defender at second base. He’s played plenty of shortstop in his KBO career, but the 2024 campaign was his third straight year calling second base his primary home on the diamond.
Kim's speed and defense combo would play well for the Jays and his age would be a good chance for an aging roster to get a little younger as well.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East at 74-88.
