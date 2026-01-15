Kyle Tucker's Final Suitors: Which Team Is The Best Fit?

Kyle Tucker is currently a free agent, but his market could be resolved soon. He is down to three suitors, the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

All three teams have been in contact with him over the past several weeks, and his decision might even come on Thursday. All three teams have clear needs offensively, and it should be interesting to see where he’ll end up.

Below is a breakdown of his suitors and what the fit would ultimately look like, as well as which team needs him the most and is best positioned to land him.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Toronto Blue Jays

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) in the eighth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays just went to the World Series and fell one game short against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are currently looking for help offensively, but it appears that they have moved on from Bo Bichette.

Jeff Passan notes that Toronto may be the only team that is willing to offer him a 10-year contract. They showed they were willing to go 10 years and beyond when they signed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to his 14-year contract extension.

With Bichette likely gone and a lot of uncertainty surrounding Anthony Santander, it would make sense for the Blue Jays to target him. However, they also have a lot of outfielders, including Tucker’s former teammates George Springer and Myles Straw.

They don’t desperately need him, but he would make them better.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani tosses his bat after hitting a three run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on May 9, 2025. | Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dodgers are another team that doesn’t desperately need him. But they can never be counted out of the sweepstakes, especially after their spending spree last offseason.

They have a lot of left-handed bats as well, but they could also use some help in the outfield. Tucker would somewhat fill a hole for them as they try to put the pieces back together and win their third straight title.

But it isn’t the end of the world for them if he signs elsewhere.

New York Mets

Sep 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) runs toward third base against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets have had a very disappointing offseason. They lost both Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso in free agency. They’ve still made some solid moves to beef up their roster, but they need a presence to replace Alonso in the lineup.

This is where Tucker would come in handy. He could replace Alonso’s power and play every day in the outfield. A trio of Juan Soto, Jorge Polanco and Tucker could make the Mets a serious threat in the National League East.

Of all the teams interested in him, the Mets are the most obvious fit and they need him the most.

More MLB: Mariners Veteran Commits To Team USA For 2026 WBC