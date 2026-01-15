Kyle Tucker's Final Suitors: Which Team Is The Best Fit?
Kyle Tucker is currently a free agent, but his market could be resolved soon. He is down to three suitors, the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers.
All three teams have been in contact with him over the past several weeks, and his decision might even come on Thursday. All three teams have clear needs offensively, and it should be interesting to see where he’ll end up.
Below is a breakdown of his suitors and what the fit would ultimately look like, as well as which team needs him the most and is best positioned to land him.
Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays just went to the World Series and fell one game short against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are currently looking for help offensively, but it appears that they have moved on from Bo Bichette.
Jeff Passan notes that Toronto may be the only team that is willing to offer him a 10-year contract. They showed they were willing to go 10 years and beyond when they signed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to his 14-year contract extension.
With Bichette likely gone and a lot of uncertainty surrounding Anthony Santander, it would make sense for the Blue Jays to target him. However, they also have a lot of outfielders, including Tucker’s former teammates George Springer and Myles Straw.
They don’t desperately need him, but he would make them better.
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers are another team that doesn’t desperately need him. But they can never be counted out of the sweepstakes, especially after their spending spree last offseason.
They have a lot of left-handed bats as well, but they could also use some help in the outfield. Tucker would somewhat fill a hole for them as they try to put the pieces back together and win their third straight title.
But it isn’t the end of the world for them if he signs elsewhere.
New York Mets
The Mets have had a very disappointing offseason. They lost both Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso in free agency. They’ve still made some solid moves to beef up their roster, but they need a presence to replace Alonso in the lineup.
This is where Tucker would come in handy. He could replace Alonso’s power and play every day in the outfield. A trio of Juan Soto, Jorge Polanco and Tucker could make the Mets a serious threat in the National League East.
Of all the teams interested in him, the Mets are the most obvious fit and they need him the most.
Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.