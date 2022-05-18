Houston Astros Tie MLB Record, Hit Five Home Runs in One Inning on Tuesday

If you thought what the Houston Astros have done in the last two weeks or so has been good, you're going to want to see what they did on Tuesday.

The Astros took on the Boston Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series in Boston, and let's just say Houston's bats went crazy.

Houston hit five home runs in the second inning, tying an MLB record for most home runs hit in an inning.

Hot hitting Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez got the home run hitting barrage started as he hit his 12th home run of the season.

Alvarez currently sits alone for second place in MLB as New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit two home runs against the Baltimore Orioles, adding to his total of now 14 home runs.

Among the other to hit a home run in the second include rookie Jeremy Pena, who had the hardest-hit home run of the bunch with an exit velocity of 110.5 MPH.

Kyle Tucker hit the furthest ball of the inning, a 413-foot shot over the Astros bullpen in straightaway right field.

Tucker has had himself a mutli-homer night for Houston, hitting his second of the game in fourth inning, a 104.9 MPH shot that traveled 386 feet.

The lefty now has seven home runs on the year and is well on his way to replicating a 30-homer season in 2021. In his last seven games, Tucker his hitting .308/.484./.833 with three home runs, eight RBI and seven walks.

The other two were hit by Michael Brantley, his third of the season, and Yuli Gurriel, who has hit three home runs over the past week and is slashing .444/.467/.852 in that time.

When the bats are hot in the Space City, things go well for the Astros and with a 13-3 lead in the fifth inning against the Red Sox, it's safe to say the offense has been clicking.