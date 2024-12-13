Houston Astros Move All-Star Kyle Tucker to Chicago Cubs in Shocking Trade
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs are in agreement on trade that would send outfielder Kyle Tucker to Chicago for a trio of players.
Astros reportedly acquire INF Isaac Paredes, RHP Hayden Wesneski, and 3B Cam Smith (@MLBPipeline's No. 73 overall) from Cubs in Kyle Tucker deal, per multiple reports including @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman.
While not officially complete as of this posting, the idea of a deal for Tucker is mildly shocking from Houston's perspective. One of the best hitters in all of baseball, Tucker is just 27 years old. He's already a three-time All-Star, a Gold Glover, a Silver Slugger and a 2022 World Series champion. He's coming off a year in which he hit 23 homers with a .289 average. He played only 78 games because of a leg injury that kept him out for months but still delivered a solid year at the plate.
Lifetime, he's a .274 hitter. He led the American League in RBI in 2023 at 112.
Set to be a free agent after the 2025 season, the Astros could have risked losing him for nothing next offseason and evidently have tried to mitigate that option.
The 25-year-old Paredes hit .238 last season with 19 homers and 80 RBI while playing for both the Rays and the Cubs. Smith is a third base prospect who is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com.
Wesneski is 27 years old and is 9-13 lifetime on the mound with a 3.93 ERA. He could slot into a rotation that has lost Justin Verlander (thus far) in free agency.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.