Houston Astros 'Aggressively' Looking For Big Trade, Former All-Star in the Mix
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Houston Astros are scouring the trade market for lineup help.
The Houston Astros are aggressively looking for a left-handed bat on the market, with eyes on Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins.
The Astros were 3.5 games back in the American League West just six weeks ago, but they've vaulted to 6.5 games in front of the Seattle Mariners as they chase their third World Series title since 2017. Furthermore, they should get even better in the near future, as injured star Yordan Alvarez is working his way back. Cristian Javier, out as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, could also be an option for the rotation in short order.
As for Mullins, he's now 30 years old and in the eighth year of his career, all with the O's. A lifetime .249 hitter, he's hitting just .210 this year through 66 games. He does have 12 homers and 38 RBIs, which pairs with solid speed (eight steals).
He had a career year in 2021, making the All-Star Game and hitting 30 homers while stealing 30 bases.
Nightengale also makes it clear that the Orioles aren't ready to sell yet, but Mullins is a free agent at the end of the season, so moving him could make sense.
The Astros will be back in action on Sunday as they finish out a series with the Chicago Cubs at Daikin Park.
Framber Valdez will pitch for Houston while Jameson Taillon pitches for Chicago.
Valdez is 8-4 with a 2.88 ERA.
