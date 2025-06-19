Chicago Cubs Deliver Hilarious Message on Stadium Video Board in Honor of Young Star
The Chicago Cubs put up a hilarious message on the scoreboard at Wrigley Field Wednesday following Pete Crow Armstrong's home run that hit the scoreboard on Tuesday night.
The message on the scoreboard looked like the famous "blue screen of death" that we've all seen on our laptops, unfortunately, and read: "Your PCA caused a video board problem and needs to restart. We're just collecting some home run data and we'll reboot. (0% recovered from the damage).
If you'd like to prevent future crashes, consider voting #4, PCA, into the All-Star Game."
That's a nice way to incorporate Crow-Armstrong's All-Star candidacy as well, A-plus job all-around!
Crow-Armstrong, 23, has asserted himself as one of the most important players in baseball this season. He figures to be a lock for the All-Star Game and will also get MVP consideration if he keeps this up. He's currently hitting .270 with 19 homers, 58 RBIs and 23 steals, and he's a major reason why the Cubs are in first place in the National League Central at 45-28.
He pairs with Seiya Suzuki and Kyle Tucker to make up one of the most dynamic offenses in the sport. The Cubs are looking for their first World Series title since 2016.
They'll be back in action on Friday afternoon when they host the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET.
As of this posting, the Cubs have not announced a starting pitcher, while the Mariners will go with George Kirby. He's 1-3 with a 5.96 ERA.
