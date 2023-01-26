Houston Astros Name Dana Brown New GM, Replacement to James Click

Former Atlanta Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown has been hired as the new general manager of the Houston Astros by owner Jim Crane, the Astros announced Thursday via Twitter.

Brown replaces former Astros GM James Click, who departed from the club following the Astros' 2022 World Series championship.

“We are excited to have Dana join our organization,” Crane said in a press release Thursday. “He brings championship-caliber experience to our team and is the right fit for us to continue to deliver a winning franchise on and off the field. We welcome Dana and his family to the Astros family.”

Brown was the VP of scouting for the Braves from 2019 through 2022, a time in which the club won four straight National League East division titles. The Braves also won the division in 2018. They have won the division five straight years, and counting.

Prior to joining the Braves organization, Brown was the special assistant to the general manager of the Toronto Blue Jays for nine seasons, from 2010-2018. He was the director of scouting for the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals from 2001 through 2009.

The Astros have now concluded their general manager search which lasted two and a half months. Brown hopes to bring another title back to the city of Houston, after the Astros won two World Series championships in six years. The Astros have made it to the last six American League Championship Series and won the AL West five of the last six seasons.

