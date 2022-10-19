Houston Astros Release Playoff Roster for ALCS vs. New York Yankees

The Houston Astros released their 26-man roster for the American League Championship Series Wednesday morning, for their ALCS series against the New York Yankees beginning Wednesday afternoon.

The Astros have made a change from their ALDS roster. The Astros will not have centerfielder Jake Meyers on their ALCS roster. Instead, they will carry another pitcher, adding right-handed pitcher Seth Martinez to the roster.

For the second straight postseason series, the Astros will roster just one left-handed pitcher, starting pitcher Framber Valdez. Unless manager Dusty Baker plans to use Valdez in relief on days he isn't starting, the Astros will have no left-handed pitchers available out of their bullpen.

The Astros will carry 13 position players and 13 pitchers for their series against the Yankees.

Catchers (2)

Martin Maldonado

Christian Vazquez

Infielders (8)

Jose Altuve

Alex Bregman

Aledmys Diaz

Mauricio Dubon

Yuli Gurriel

David Hensley

Trey Mancini

Jeremy Pena

Outfielders (3)

Yordan Alvarez

Chas McCormick

Kyle Tucker

Right-Handed Pitchers (12)

Bryan Abreu

Hunter Brown

Luis Garcia

Cristian Javier

Seth Martinez

Lance McCullers Jr.

Rafael Montero

Hector Neris

Ryan Pressly

Ryne Stanek

Jose Urquidy

Justin Verlander

Left-Handed Pitchers (1)

Framber Valdez

The Astros are playing in their sixth straight ALCS, however, they have not won a World Series since 2017, when their six-year ALCS streak began.

The first two games of the series will be played in Houston Wednesday and Thursday night. Both teams will have Friday off as a travel day, before playing game three, game four and game five (if necessary) in New York Saturday, Sunday and Monday. If a game six and seven are necessary, those games will be played in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.