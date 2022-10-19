Houston Astros Release Playoff Roster for ALCS vs. New York Yankees
The Houston Astros released their 26-man roster for the American League Championship Series Wednesday morning, for their ALCS series against the New York Yankees beginning Wednesday afternoon.
The Astros have made a change from their ALDS roster. The Astros will not have centerfielder Jake Meyers on their ALCS roster. Instead, they will carry another pitcher, adding right-handed pitcher Seth Martinez to the roster.
For the second straight postseason series, the Astros will roster just one left-handed pitcher, starting pitcher Framber Valdez. Unless manager Dusty Baker plans to use Valdez in relief on days he isn't starting, the Astros will have no left-handed pitchers available out of their bullpen.
The Astros will carry 13 position players and 13 pitchers for their series against the Yankees.
Catchers (2)
Martin Maldonado
Christian Vazquez
Infielders (8)
Jose Altuve
Alex Bregman
Aledmys Diaz
Mauricio Dubon
Yuli Gurriel
David Hensley
Trey Mancini
Jeremy Pena
Outfielders (3)
Yordan Alvarez
Chas McCormick
Kyle Tucker
Right-Handed Pitchers (12)
Bryan Abreu
Hunter Brown
Luis Garcia
Cristian Javier
Seth Martinez
Lance McCullers Jr.
Rafael Montero
Hector Neris
Ryan Pressly
Ryne Stanek
Jose Urquidy
Justin Verlander
Left-Handed Pitchers (1)
Framber Valdez
The Astros are playing in their sixth straight ALCS, however, they have not won a World Series since 2017, when their six-year ALCS streak began.
The first two games of the series will be played in Houston Wednesday and Thursday night. Both teams will have Friday off as a travel day, before playing game three, game four and game five (if necessary) in New York Saturday, Sunday and Monday. If a game six and seven are necessary, those games will be played in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.