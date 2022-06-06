Astros' Yordan Alvarez Named AL Player of the Week

Talk about one of the best weeks to have as a player. Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez just had that and then some.

He first received the largest contract ever given to a designated hitter, a six-year, $115 million extension from Houston on Friday.

Then, on Monday, he's named the AL Player of the Week after hitting a ridiculous .565 with four home runs and a 1.847 OPS.

Alvarez has had arguably the best start to any season in his career as entering Monday night, he's hitting .295/.391/.624 with a 1.015 OPS, a 192 OPS+, 16 home runs, 34 RBI and 35 runs scored.

Over the past week, he hit those aforementioned four homers and drove in eight as the Astros went 5-1 in that stretch, out-scoring their opponents, 27-19.

Though Alvarez was named AL Rookie of the Month three times during his ROY-winning 2019 season, this was his first ever Player of the Week selection.

It couldn't have come at a better time for him and for Houston, who is coasting right now in the American League West after the Los Angeles Angels have officially fallen below .500 in the midst of an 11-game losing streak.

It's also worth mentioning that Alvarez hit three of his four longest home runs of the season over the past week, including a season-long 469-foot shot off Oakland Athletics starter Paul Blackburn last Monday.

With Houston now tying the New York Mets with the largest divisional lead as of right now, this next week should be another week of dominance as the Astros welcome the Seattle Mariners and Miami Marlins to Minute Maid Park.