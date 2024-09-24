How Appealing is a Potential Managerial Opening For the Toronto Blue Jays?
At 73-84, the Toronto Blue Jays are among the most disappointing teams in all of baseball. The Jays are likely to finish last in the American League East despite making the playoffs each of the last two years and despite having two of the best young players in baseball in Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Manager John Schneider is in his third season as the manager of the team, having taken over in 2022. He went 46-28 in that shortened 2022, leading Toronto the playoffs and then went 89-73 a season ago.
There's been no immediate indication that Schneider won't be back in 2024, but given the failures of the Jays this year - and the last several - it's certainly a possibility that heads will roll North of the Border.
If the job does become available, let's examine the pros and cons of it:
+++ A player to build around
-- The Blue Jays have both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Guerrero Jr. is likely to finish in the Top-10 of MVP voting this year and is putting up incredible numbers. He's hitting .324 with 30 homers, 100 RBI and is nearing the 200-hit marker. Bichette had a dreadful year at just .225 with four homers and 31 RBI. He was injured for half the season as well. That said, the Jays have two players with real resumes who haven't theoretically hit the prime of their careers. They can pick one or both players to build around, which gives whoever the manager is a degree of hope for success.
+++ Deep pockets
-- In the last few years, the Blue Jays have shown they are willing to spend. They went out and brought in players like George Springer, Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt on big deals while also spending on mid-range players like Yusei Kikuchi, Yariel Rodriguez, Justin Turner and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. They brought in Kevin Gausman and Kevin Kiermaier too. Furthermore, they were reportedly among the finalists for Shohei Ohtani last offseason and will be in the mix for Juan Soto this offseason. With money like that, there's always a chance of a quick turnaround.
--- Not a deep farm system
No matter how much you can spend, you need to have a farm system that can help you win at the big-league level. As it stands right now, the Jays have just one Top 100 prospect (per MLB.com) and that's Trey Yesavage, who is ranked No. 99. Ricky Tiedemann has fallen out of the Top 100 and will miss all of next year with Tommy John surgery, leaving the cupboard bare.
--- How much more will they spend?
The Blue Jays have spent a lot, as referenced above, but will they want to keep spending even though the winning hasn't followed?
Springer is getting paid nearly $50 million in both 2025 and 2026, while Gausman will make nearly $46 million in the same time. Bassitt is owed $22 million in 2025 and Berrios is due at least $36 million over the next two years. Will the Jays continue to spend around those players or will they wait for deals to expire and start over?
--- An aging roster
Though the Blue Jays have a lot of young players (Guerrero Jr., Bichette, Spencer Horwitz, etc) they also have a good deal of aging veterans who are expensive. Springer is already 34, while Gausman is 33, Bassitt is 35 and Berrios is 30. Closer Jordan Romano is injured but is also 31. In a game mostly dominated by young players now, has Toronto completely missed its window?
The Blue Jays will play the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:07 p.m. ET.
