Mariners Continue To Pursue Reunion With 3-Time All-Star, Per Report

The Seattle Mariners have some work to do after losing Jorge Polanco in free agency to the New York Mets. They managed to keep Josh Naylor around, but they need a little bit of help offensively.

They could look to make a trade. Several times already this offseason, they have been linked to St. Louis Cardinals’ star Brendan Donovan and Arizona Diamondbacks’ slugger Ketel Marte.

It would seem that Donovan might be the more likely target for Seattle, but he certainly isn’t the only one. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Mariners are maintaining interest in the three-time All-Star.

Mariners Still Monitoring Marte’s Market.

Sep 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Feinsand notes that the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are both also showing interest in Marte, so Seattle might have a little competition. Still, it would be huge for the Mariners to actually land Marte in a trade with Arizona.

They have the starting pitching depth and Major League ready arms. Beat reporter Daniel Kramer reported that Arizona is targeting that, but the Mariners might be a little hesitant to part with it.

Still, Marte would be a huge addition. He hit .283/.376/.517 with 28 home runs, an .893 OPS and a 145 OPS+.

The 32-year-old brings power from both sides of the plate and positional versatility, so he could check a lot of boxes for the Mariners. It just depends on whether or not they are willing to part with their starters.

They have the prospects to get a deal done, but Arizona might be looking for more than that. Giving away one Major League ready arm wouldn’t hurt the Mariners too badly, as they still have plenty of depth.

In that case, it makes sense to trade an arm in order to land the best player available on the trade market. Bryce Miller is an arm that makes sense as a trade chip.

But it will be interesting to see if the Mariners are ultimately willing to get a little uncomfortable and give a bigger package to Arizona for Marte. They could choose Donovan instead, but Marte would check a lot of boxes for Seattle and he would be able to return to the place where he began his career back in 2015.

