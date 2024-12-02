International Superstar Munetaka Murakami Says 2025 Will Be Last Year in Japan
For the last pair of offseasons, two of the most sought-after free agents have come from Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto was signed to a record-breaking deal by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. Roki Sasaki won't be posted until Jan. 15, but he will also be highly-sought after by many teams.
Next offseason, the free agent class will be highlighted by sluggers like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Marcell Ozuna and Kyle Schwarber. And joining them will be another Japanese superstar, and one of the most prolific hitters the NPB has to offer, Munetaka Murakami.
Murakami signed a 600 million yen ($4 million) deal to play for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows in 2025. Per an article from Yahoo Japan, Murakami announced at the news conference for his contract signing that next season will be his last in Japan.
Murakami is a four-time NPB All-Star, a two-time Central League MVP and a Japanese Triple Crown winner. He won a Japan Series with the Swallows in 2021.
Murakami also won three consecutive Best Nine awards from 2020-22. The award is given out to the best player at their positions in both the Central and Pacific Leagues and is voted on by a group of journalists.
Murakami has also won Gold Medals with Team Japan in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
Murakimi, just 24 years-old, has played professionally since 2018. Exclusively with the Swallows. Over that time, he's batted .272 with 241 home runs and 670 RBIs.
Murakami plays both first and third base and his power will be something that entices many teams. Especially in an offseason that, on the surface, seems lackluster compared to current star-studded one.
It will be interesting to see how much his services are in demand compared to his countrymen, and how well his power profile translates to the major leagues.
