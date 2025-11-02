SI

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Classy Gesture to Vlad Guerrero Jr. in 11th Inning Loved By Fans

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was named the World Series MVP after closing out Game 7.
The Dodgers were able to win their second straight World Series title on Saturday night by beating the Blue Jays 5-4 in a legendary Game 7 at the Rogers Centre.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who pitched six innings in Los Angeles's Game 6 win on Friday night, entered Game 7 with one out in the bottom of the ninth and then worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings to lead the Dodgers to their dramatic victory. He was named the World Series MVP for his heroic efforts, which also included a complete game gem in Game 2.

The righthander had a very subtle classy move in the bottom of the 11th inning that the Fox Sports cameras were able to pick up. Yamamoto was seen tipping his cap to Toronto's Vlad Guerrero Jr. as the slugger prepared to step into the batter's box with his team trailing by a run.

Here's how that played out:

That was such a great moment at such a pivotal moment of the game. Guerrero would go on to hit a double but then Yamamoto was able to close things out thanks to a double play that was brilliantly turned by Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts.

Yamamoto gave up just one hit and had one walk in his relief appearance. He finished his second season with the Dodgers with a 12-8 record and then really became a force in the postseason. Along with his complete game in the World Series, he also had a complete game win over the Brewers in the NLCS.

Fans loved that hat tip from Yamamoto:

