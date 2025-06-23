Son of Former No. 1 Overall Draft Pick to Stay in Japan After Signing Contract Extension
Tyler Nevin, who has spent parts of four seasons in the big leagues with the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics, is going to stay in Japan a little longer, as it was announced that he signed a two-year contract extension with the Seibu Lions.
The Yakyu Cosmopolitan had the information on social media.
The 28-year-old is a lifetime .204 hitter in the big leagues with 12 homers and 49 RBIs. He played 58 games for Baltimore in 2022 and 87 for the A's in 2024 before moving to the NPB. He's one of several former current big leaguers in Japan, including former Astros outfielder Trey Cabbage, former Yankees slugger Luke Voit and former Mariners power hitter Mike Ford.
He's also the son of former Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin, who had a 12-year playing career himself. The former No. 1 pick in the draft out of Cal State Fullerton, the elder Nevin played for the Astros, Detroit Tigers, Angels, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins. His best years with the Padres, as he hit 156 home runs over seven years. He also made the All-Star Game in 2001.
As for the youngest Nevin, there's still a chance that he could return stateside at some point. Though it's happened more recently with pitchers, we have seen guys return after successful stints in Asia. Nick Martinez (Reds), Chris Flexen (Cubs), and Erick Fedde (Nationals), all came back to the majors after turns through leagues in Korea or Japan.
