Is A Eugenio Suárez Reunion The Right Move For The Mariners?

The Seattle Mariners have had a mixed bag of an offseason thus far. While they were able to keep Josh Naylor for the next five years, they lost Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets.

It also is unclear whether or not they will be able to keep third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who remains a free agent. Right now, third base appears to be a competition between Ben Williamson and top prospect Colt Emerson.

But would it be best for the Mariners to bring back Suarez instead of banking on their younger players, or should they trust what they already have?

Should Mariners Bring Back Suarez?

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws out Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) at first base in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Mariners are reportedly open to bringing back the fan favorite slugger. Even general manager Justin Hollander hasn’t shut down the idea completely.

"We've maintained contact with Geno's reps. We love Geno. Geno brings a ton, not just on the field -- the things that people see with the 49 homers, the big moments -- but off the field, his steady presence, great makeup. What he brings to a clubhouse every day, it's really hard to replicate. So we've maintained contact with Geno's reps all winter long,” Hollander said of the situation.

While there’s merit to the Mariners seeing what they have in Emerson and Williamson, it might not be a bad idea to bring back Suarez, especially now that Polanco is gone.

They have been interested in players such as Brendan Donovan and Ketel Marte as trade targets, but there’s no guarantee that they will be able to get a deal done, especially with the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks asking for a lot in return.

So, with Polanco gone and a trade uncertain, bringing back Suarez isn’t a bad idea. He hit 49 home runs and will likely not command a massive contract at this point in his career.

The Mariners could give him a short-term, high-dollar value contract if they want to keep him. Then, they can have certainty at third base and in the middle of their lineup.

It will be interesting to see what they decide to do, but it might be best for them to actually try and bring Suarez back instead of banking everything on their young prospects. They need power, and he can give them just that.

