Next Best Available Starting Pitchers After Zac Gallen Finally Signs

The top starting pitcher who remained unsigned this late in the offseason is reportedly off the market.

Zac Gallen has signed a one-year, $22.025 million deal to return to the Arizona Diamondbacks for the 2026 season, according to MLB.com's Steve Gilbert. The 30-year-old "had multi-year offers ... but preferred to stay in Arizona on the one-year deal," according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

The 2023 National League All-Star has been pretty durable over the past few years, throwing over 180 innings and making at least 30 starts in three of the last four seasons. But Gallen's career-high 4.83 ERA last year may have been one of the reasons why it took so long for him to get signed this offseason.

The reported one-year deal with Arizona allows Gallen to return to the team he's spent almost all of his professional career with, while also allowing him to re-enter free agency next offseason and potentially leverage a strong season in 2026 into a long-term contract. Now that Gallen is off the market, though, only a few notable starting pitchers remain free agents with spring training officially underway.

Four starters who could sign before opening day

Sep 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Gallen's reported deal with the D-backs likely bumps Lucas Giolito toward the top of the list of remaining free agent arms. The 31-year-old enjoyed a productive season with the Boston Red Sox last year after missing the entire 2024 campaign, posting a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts. Two other big-name veterans who are still up for grabs are Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin.

Zack Littell is another name to keep an eye on this late in the offseason. The 30-year-old made 32 starts last year for the Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds, posting a 3.81 ERA. Possibly most noteworthy, though, Littell has major league experience as both a starter and reliever, which makes him an attractive option for some teams who could look to use him in either role (or both).

After that, it's slim pickings for healthy, reliable starters who could immediately make an impact on any teams still in search of pitching. But that shouldn't necessarily be surprising at this point since opening day is rapidly approaching.

