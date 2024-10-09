Jesse Winker Not in New York Mets' Starting Lineup For NLDS Game 4
Jesse Winker will not be in the New York Mets' starting lineup for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, the team has announced.
Winker started Games 1 and 3 of the series, drawing two walks in Game 1 and belting a solo homer in Game 3. However, as was the case when Cristopher Sanchez took the mound in Game 2, the Phillies are using a left-handed starting pitcher in Ranger Suárez in Game 4.
The 31-year-old outfielder hit .236 with one home run, nine RBI and a .674 OPS against lefties this season, compared to his .258 batting average, 13 home runs, 49 RBI and .788 OPS against righties.
With Winker coming off the bench and Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte holding down the corner outfield spots, J.D. Martinez will get the start at designated hitter in Game 4.
Martinez, who had made five consecutive All-Star appearances before joining the Mets this year, hit .263 with an .836 OPS versus left-handed pitchers in the regular season. He is batting .300 with a .717 OPS so far these playoffs, while Winker is batting .222 with a 1.239 OPS.
Here is the Mets' full lineup for Game 4 against the Phillies:
1. Francisco Lindor, SS
2. Mark Vientos, 3B
3. Brandon Nimmo, LF
4. Pete Alonso, 1B
5. Jose Iglesias, 2B
6. J.D. Martinez, DH
7. Starling Marte, RF
8. Tyrone Taylor, CF
9. Francisco Alvarez, C
SP: José Quintana, LHP
First pitch from Citi Field is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. ET.
If the Mets can get the win at home, they will advance to the NLCS. If the Phillies force a Game 5, the series will head back to Philadelphia for a winner-takes-all showdown on Friday.
