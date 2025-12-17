Jorge Polanco Says Goodbye To Mariners With Classy Message

The Seattle Mariners' infield is going to look a bit different in 2026.

On the bright side, the Mariners took care of Josh Naylor early in the offseason and handed him a five-year, $92.5 million deal. On the negative side, Jorge Polanco will not be with the organization in 2026. Reports surfaced pretty much all offseason to this point about the team's interest in retaining the former All-Star, but he left the organization in free agency to sign with the New York Mets on a two-year, $40 million deal. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report on the news on Dec. 13.

On Wednesday, Polanco took to Instagram to thank the Mariners fans and organization and say goodbye.

Jorge Polanco goodbye message to the Mariners 😞 pic.twitter.com/ovG7ph7ETz — Seattle Mariners ON Tap (@MarinersONTap) December 17, 2025

"God first," Polanco wrote. "I cannot express with words how grateful me and my family are for the belief you had in me. First you traded for me and then you signed me when everyone else doubted me after surgery. You made me feel wanted and lovedand I will be forever grateful for that. I became a better player and person because of you. You embraced by wife, kids, and me as one of your own...again, I will be forever grateful for that. You were an inspiration for me every night and I just wish we could have delievered you the trophy you deserve. I will always cherish my time with you...I will never forget these last two years because of you.

Jorge Polanco will be missed with the Mariners

"You = Seattle fans, teammates, trainers, coaching staff, front office, and owner. I will always smile thinking of you all. Tridents up!"

A classy message from a classy player. Seattle was fortunate to have Polanco over the last two years and now it needs to find some sort of way to replace him. One player that has been linked to the organization is St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan. As of writing, the Mariners haven't found a solution yet, but there are big shoes to fill.

More MLB: Mariners Could Rebound From Jorge Polanco Loss With Major Trade, Per Insider