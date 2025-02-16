Fastball

Josh Naylor of Arizona Diamondbacks Earns Prestigious Honor From Canadian Baseball Network

Naylor, who was traded from the Cleveland Guardians this offseason, was ranked as the most influential Canadian in baseball this weekend.

Brady Farkas

Cleveland Guardians first base Josh Naylor (22) hits a single during the second inning against the New York Yankees in game two of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium.
Cleveland Guardians first base Josh Naylor (22) hits a single during the second inning against the New York Yankees in game two of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Congratulations are in order for Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor, who was named as the most influential Canadian in baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network.

The Ontario Blue Jays, a youth organization in Canada, posted about the honor.

Thank you to the Canadian Baseball Network for recognizing OBJ Alumni Josh Naylor as the #1 most influential person in Canadian Baseball.

OBJ President Corey Eckstein as well as owners Shady Ashamalla, Neal Prabhu, and Jeff Wolburgh come in at #68 on the list.

At #78 is Ontario Blue Jays Director of College Placement Mike Steed

Naylor, 27, is a native of Mississauga, Ontario and played his high school ball at St. Joan of Arc Catholic SS. An All-Star in 2024, he was influential in helping the Cleveland Guardians get to the American League Championship Series last year. Though they lost to the New York Yankees, he hit .243 for the year with 31 homers and 108 RBI. The Guardians won the American League Central.

Naylor was traded to the Diamondbacks this offseason since he will be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season. When he hits free agency, he will be one of the more sought-after bats on the market, especially if he has a big year in Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are coming off a year that saw them finish third in the loaded National League West. They went out and added former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes this offseason are ready to challenge the World Champion Dodgers for the division title.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News