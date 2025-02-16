Josh Naylor of Arizona Diamondbacks Earns Prestigious Honor From Canadian Baseball Network
Congratulations are in order for Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor, who was named as the most influential Canadian in baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network.
The Ontario Blue Jays, a youth organization in Canada, posted about the honor.
Thank you to the Canadian Baseball Network for recognizing OBJ Alumni Josh Naylor as the #1 most influential person in Canadian Baseball.
OBJ President Corey Eckstein as well as owners Shady Ashamalla, Neal Prabhu, and Jeff Wolburgh come in at #68 on the list.
At #78 is Ontario Blue Jays Director of College Placement Mike Steed
Naylor, 27, is a native of Mississauga, Ontario and played his high school ball at St. Joan of Arc Catholic SS. An All-Star in 2024, he was influential in helping the Cleveland Guardians get to the American League Championship Series last year. Though they lost to the New York Yankees, he hit .243 for the year with 31 homers and 108 RBI. The Guardians won the American League Central.
Naylor was traded to the Diamondbacks this offseason since he will be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season. When he hits free agency, he will be one of the more sought-after bats on the market, especially if he has a big year in Arizona.
The Diamondbacks are coming off a year that saw them finish third in the loaded National League West. They went out and added former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes this offseason are ready to challenge the World Champion Dodgers for the division title.