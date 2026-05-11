Judge, Schwarber, and Murakami Could Make This an Explosive Summer for MLB

It could end up being a very fun summer around Major League Baseball when it comes to homers across the league.

Right now, we're seeing three guys stand out among the rest: Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies and Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox. Judge and Schwarber are tied for the league lead with 16 homers apiece and Murakami isn't far behind with 15 long balls himself. Early on, it was seemingly Judge and Murakami trading the home run crown, but Schwarber has come out of seemingly nowhere and entered the mix as well.

Schwarber has homers in four straight games and has five homers total over that stretch.

Kyle Schwarber keeps on MASHING 😤



He is now tied for the league-lead after homering in 4 straight games! pic.twitter.com/augGEHGZlj — MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2026

What a season it has been for these three and if they can keep up their current pace, we could be in for a treat this summer.

Name Home Run Total Pace Aaron Judge (NYY) 16 63.2 Kyle Schwarber (PHI) 16 63.2 Munetaka Murakami (CHW) 15 60.75

Judge and Schwarber have both played in 41 games so far this season and haven't missed a game. Murakami has played in 40 games and also hasn't missed a game. Chicago just has played one fewer game so far than the Yankees and the Phillies.

If anyone around the league could reach 60 homers, it would be a massive story. Just remember back to 2022 when Judge set the American League record with 62 homers. It was a massive story that caught the baseball world's attention for months. Last year, this was the case with Cal Raleigh as well in his trek to 60 homers. If anyone is in sniffing distance to 60 homers, it's going to be a big story. It will be even bigger — and better — if we have multiple people in a red-hot race for the crown, like back in the day with Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire, it would be even better.

There was a time back in 1998 when Sosa and McGwire captivated MLB fans across the league at a time when it really needed something exciting to happen. Their home run chase electrified baseball and that year, Sosa finished with 66 homers and McGwire had 70. Now, we have three guys who could be chasing 60 throughout the summer and into the fall.

It's obviously still early, but these three are putting up some prolific power numbers and the weather hasn't even really gotten warm yet. The balls should start flying out of ballparks even more as we inch closer to summer and these three are all on a historic pace. Raleigh's 60 homers were fun last year. If we could have three guys closing in on 60 homers this year, it would be even better. What if Judge breaks his own record? What if the rookie moves past him? What if Schwarber can beat them both out and inch closer to Barry Bonds' National League record?

It's going to be a fun season if these three stay healthy.