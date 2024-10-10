Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral For Reaction in Royals-Yankees Game
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes went viral on Wednesday night for his reaction during the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees American League Division Series.
The Royals tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth inning, causing Mahomes to go berserk in a special box. He actually got into the face of one of his Chiefs teammates, who is a Yankees fan, making for a hilarious television moment.
Mahomes's reaction is understandable. First and foremost, he is a Kansas City icon, so it's good to see him adopt the other teams in town as his own. Most of the fans in attendance are likely Chiefs fans also, so they obviously would react well to seeing Mahomes get hype in this way.
Furthermore, Mahomes is also a part-owner of the Royals as of a few years ago. He frequently posts about the Royals on social media and roots for them unconditionally. He has struck up a friendship with Bobby Witt Jr. as well.
Unfortunately, the Royals lost the game 3-2 and now trail in the series 2-1. They are one loss away from elimination while the Yankees are one win away from a trip to the ALCS. The Detroit TIgers currently lead the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 in other American League playoff series.
Game 4 between the Yankees and Royals will be played on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 8:08 p.m. ET. In a rematch of Game 1, Gerrit Cole will pitch against MIchael Wacha. Both pitchers earned a no-decision in that game, which the Yankees won 6-5.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.