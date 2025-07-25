New York Yankees Swing Blockbuster Trade For Colorado Rockies Third Baseman
The Colorado Rockies have traded third baseman Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Friday afternoon.
Per Feinsand, the Rockies got back a pair of 22-year-old pitching prospects back in return. Left-hander Griffin Herring and right-hander Josh Grosz were ranked No. 8 and No. 21, respectively, in the Yankees' farm system. Herring was the organization's top southpaw.
McMahon has been brought up in trade rumors for years, as the Rockies haven't made the postseason since 2018. He became a fan favorite after replacing Nolan Arenado in the hot corner, though, sliding over from second base and establishing himself as a lineup regular in the process.
Dating back to 2019, McMahon has appeared in 92.8% of Colorado's regular season games. He has averaged 24 home runs, 28 doubles, 78 RBIs, 13 defensive runs saved and a 2.9 WAR per 162 games in that span, batting .241 with a .748 OPS.
McMahon is hitting .217 with a .717 OPS so far in 2025, following up his first All-Star campaign with his least productive showing since 2020. Since June 6, however, he is batting .241 with an .811 OPS.
The 30-year-old veteran has two years and $32 million left on his contract beyond this season, making him a valuable piece for the 26-76 Rockies to pawn off before the July 31 trade deadline. He ends his nine-year Rockies career with the ninth-most games played in franchise history, plus the 10th-highest WAR.
As for the Yankees, they released DJ LeMahieu – a former Rockies standout himself – earlier this month. Last year's major deadline acquisition, Jazz Chisholm Jr., moved over to second in LeMahieu's place, leaving Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas to platoon at third.
McMahon will give New York far more stability at third base as the club tries to keep pace in the playoff race, but there are still six days left for the front office to make additional moves.
