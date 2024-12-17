Kansas City Royals Avoid Arbitration with Former Trade Acquisition Kyle Wright
The Kansas City Royals avoid arbitration with pitcher Kyle Wright on Tuesday, signing him to a $1.8 million deal.
Anne Rogers of MLB.com had the information on social media:
#Royals avoid arbitration with Kyle Wright with a $1.8 million deal for 2025, a source tells http://MLB.com. It’s the same salary as this past season for Wright, who was rehabbing from right shoulder surgery.
Cameron and Sisk are pre-arb players.
Wright, who missed the entire 2024 season with that shoulder injury, is hoping to be back in the fold for Opening Day. If he is, he remains a candidate to join Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, Kris Bubic and Michael Wacha in the starting rotation. The team traded away Brady Singer this offseason to the Cincinnati Reds, opening up a spot.
If Wright is healthy, he could be a big pickup for the Royals this year. He led all of baseball in wins (21) back in 2022 when he was 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA. He finished 10th in the National League Cy Young voting that year as a member of the Atlanta Braves. He helped Atlanta win the World Series during the 2021 season.
As for the Royals, they finished second in the American League Central this season, winning a wild card series against the Baltimore Orioles.
They were upended in the American League Division Series by the New York Yankees, who went onto advance to the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees were defeated in five games.
The Royals will set their sights on winning the division in 2025.
