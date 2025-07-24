Kansas City Royals Leader Moves Up Historic List in Latest Win
The Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-4 on Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field as they try to stay in the American League playoff race. At 50-53, they are just 4.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
Salvador Perez stayed red-hot at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run (18), two RBIs and a run scored. And he moved up an impressive list in franchise history with the performance.
Most career multi-hit, multi-RBI performances by a player in @Royals franchise history (1969-):
244- George Brett
169- Hal McRae
155- Salvador Perez (Via singling, homering and driving in 2 in Wednesday's 8-4 victory vs the Cubs)
155- Amos Otis
137- Mike Sweeney
116- Frank White
The 35-year-old just continues to produce, as he's now hitting .255 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. A 14-year veteran, Perez has spent his entire career with the Royals, and he's building a possible Hall of Fame resume.
A .266 lifetime hitter with 291 home runs, he's also a nine-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glover. A five-time Silver Slugger, he was also the MVP of the World Series in 2015. One of the good guys in the sport, he's also won the Clemente Award.
The Royals are off on Thursday, but they'll start a big series with the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.
First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as Cleveland has won four straight games to get to only 2.5 back of the wild card.
