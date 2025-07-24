Kansas City Royals Leader Moves Up Historic List in Latest Win

Most career multi-hit, multi-RBI performances by a player in @Royals franchise history (1969-):

244- George Brett

169- Hal McRae

155- Salvador Perez (Via singling, homering and driving in 2 in Wednesday's 8-4 victory vs the Cubs)

155- Amos Otis

137- Mike Sweeney

116- Frank White pic.twitter.com/XIzVv8TVua