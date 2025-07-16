Kansas City Royals Re-Acquire Former All-Star to Kick Off July Trade Season
According to a report from Robert Murray of Fansided, the Kansas City Royals are acquiring utility player Adam Frazier in a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The deal effectively kicks off the July trading season.
Trade: The Kansas City Royals are acquiring infielder Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to sources familiar with the deal. Cam Devanney is going to the Pirates.
Frazier, 33, is a 10-year veteran of the Pirates, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles and Royals. He spent last season in Kansas City, helping them advance to the American League Division Series and playing in 103 games. This year, he's hitting .255 with three home runs and 21 RBIs. He's capable of playing second base or the outfield.
A career .263 hitter, Frazier was an All-Star in 2021. However, his offensive numbers have deteriorated since then. He hit just .238 for Seattle in 2022, then .240 for Baltimore in 2023, though he did have 13 home runs. He hit .202 for the Royals.
As for Devanney, he's a 28-year-old infielder who is hitting .272 in the minors this season with 18 home runs.
By bringing in Frazier, the Royals are at least making a modest attempt to get back into the playoff race. They enter the second half of the season at 47-50 and 4.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. Offense has been a major issue for them, as they have a run differential of -28. They have scored the fewest runs in the American League.
They'll be back in action on Friday night when they visit the Miami Marlins.
