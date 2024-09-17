Kansas City Royals Get Tough News on Key Reliever as Playoffs Loom
The Kansas City Royals are on the verge of wrapping up their first playoff berth since 2015, but they've gotten some tough injury news on key reliever James McArthur.
Per Anne Rogers of MLB.com:
James McArthur has a Grade 1 UCL sprain. He’ll be shut down for the next 5-7 days but Matt Quatraro says they’re hopeful it’s “not a season ending injury.”
Michael Lorenzen, Will Smith are both scheduled for live BP on Saturday provided they face no setbacks next few days.
A Grade 1 sprain is probably the best news that can be expected for McArthur, but it still means he'll miss the rest of the regular season. The Royals (assuming they make the playoffs) will be playing a wild card playoff matchup, so there's not much time to get him ready for the playoffs, either.
The 27-year-old reliever has been a big part of the Royals success this season, registering 18 saves. He does have a high 4.92 ERA but as the playoffs loom, you need all the leverage arms that you can get.
The Royals enter play on Tuesday in the second wild card spot in the American League and seem likely to stay in that position.
They are taking on the Detroit Tigers in a big series at Kauffman Stadium. The Tigers took game one of the series and are now just 1.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot.
Cole Ragans takes the ball for KC in game two against former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.