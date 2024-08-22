Kansas City Royals Show Classy Appreciation For World Series Champion
The Kansas City Royals beat the Los Angeles 3-0 on Wednesday night. With the win, they remain in a tie for the second wild card spot in the American League playoff picture. They are 3.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox and 6.5 games up on the Tampa Bay Rays.
Kansas City is seeking its first playoff berth since the 2015 season, when they also won the World Series. Johnny Cueto was an integral part of that World Series roster, helping lead Kansas City past the New York Mets.
Cueto started for the Angels on Wednesday in his first start of the season at the big-league level, and the Royals fans showed their longtime appreciation for his contributions. It was a very cool moment for a veteran player and a very classy moment from a great fanbase.
You can see it below, as Cueto tips his hat in acknowledgement of the crowd as well.
Cueto pitched well, going 6.1 innings and surrendering just three earned runs. This is now the 17th year in the majors for Cueto with the Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins, Angels and Royals. He's a two-time All-Star who has amassed 144 career wins.
Cueto was traded to the Royals in that 2015 season for the stretch run and certainly did his part to deliver, going 2-1 in the playoffs that season. He threw a complete game in the World Series, allowing just one earned run.
He's now 38 years old. The Royals will be off on Thursday.
