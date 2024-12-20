Kansas City Royals Star Bobby Witt Jr. Had the Most Insane Wedding Reception Ever
Kansas City Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. married his high school sweetheart, Maggie Black, on Dec. 14 in Dallas, Texas.
The two had a star-studded wedding, complete with several of Witt Jr.'s teammates from the Royals, but it also featured an incredible reception that tied in the couple's past.
The duo was evidently fans of the "Whataburger" chain growing up in Texas, so they had a "Wittaburger" built for them at the reception.
That's pretty awesome stuff right there, and kudos to the people who made it happen! Black said she wanted this to be the party of the year, and it seems like it kind of was...
It was a banner year all-around for the 24-year-old Witt Jr., who in addition to getting married, also hit .332 to win the American League batting title. He had 32 homers, 109 RBI and 45 doubles, leading the majors in hits with 211. He added 31 stolen bases.
Since making his debut in the 2022 season, Witt Jr. is a .288 hitter. He's got 82 home runs and 110 stolen bases and has established himself as one of the best all-around players in baseball. He also helped lead the Royals to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Kansas City finished second in the American League Central, beating the Orioles in the wild card round before falling to the New York Yankees in the ALDS.
Witt Jr. won both an American League Silver Slugger and an American League Gold Glove Award.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.