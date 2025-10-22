2 Teams That Should Pursue Ryan O'Hearn After All-Star Season
Ryan O'Hearn put together a special season with the Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres. The 32-year-old hit .281/.366/.437 with 17 home runs, 63 RBI, 2.4 Wins Above Replacement and an .803 OPS during the regular season.
He was an All-Star for the first time in his career and helped guide the Padres to their fourth postseason berth in the last six years. However, he is set to become a free agent when the World Series reaches its conclusion.
Several teams will show interest in him, and these two clubs would be solid potential fits for him if they can lure him away from San Diego.
Kansas City Royals
The Royals were a team that was let down by its offense all season long and it ultimately resulted in them missing the postseason. That should be their top priority as they try to retool for a potential run in 2026.
O'Hearn might be a little more expensive than the Royals are used to, but it's always possible that they could give him a shorter-term contract with opt-out clauses after each of the first two years so that if he continues his strong performance, he can return to free agency in hopes of a longer deal.
He began his career with the Royals in 2018. He and Vinnie Pasquantino could potentially alternate between the first base and designated hitter positions while giving the Royals the offensive jolt they need to bounce back into contention.
Seattle Mariners
The Mariners are facing their own dilemma at first base after losing the American League Championship Series to the Toronto Blue Jays. Josh Naylor, who was acquired at the trade deadline will hit the open market after the World Series ends.
He may be a little more expensive than the Mariners are willing to pay, and his market will be competitive after a strong showing in the playoffs. But Seattle could potentially go a different direction and make a run at O'Hearn.
O'Hearn checks all the boxes that Naylor did and could be what Seattle needs at first base to stay in the hunt in 2026. The Mariners have proven their desire to win, and if they can't bring back Naylor, O'Hearn could be a solid fallback option and give them similar results, and this time for a full season.
It will be interesting to see if he ends up on their radar.
