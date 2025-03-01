Key Boston Red Sox Roster Piece Set to Make Spring Debut on Sunday
Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida will make his spring training debut on Sunday.
He will serve as the designated hitter. He has not played all spring as he's recovering from surgery on his right labrum.
Christopher Smith of MLB.com had the news on social media:
Red Sox’ Masataka Yoshida will DH tomorrow. It’s his first Grapefruit League
Rafael Devers is still on track for his first game Wednesday. He’s likely to DH in the first one.
We learned on Friday that Yoshida is only throwing from 45 feet at this point, meaning that he's probably not a candidate to play defense any time soon.
While Yoshida is unlikely to be a big outfield contributor this year anyways, he's likely relegated to just designated hitter duties at the beginning of the season, stifling some potential lineup combinations.
Yoshida has seemed like a viable trade candidate for the organization, but this health issue -- and the remaining $54 million or so on his contract -- have obviously made that tough.
Yoshida hit .280 with 10 homers and 56 RBI in 2024, battling a thumb injury and his defensive limitations en route to just 378 at-bats. He still posted a solid .349 on-base percentage and has elite bat-to-ball skills. For a Red Sox team that is trying to cut down on strikeouts, he seems like a valuable piece, but playing time is challenging, given the presence of outfielders Ceddanne Rafaela, Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu. The Sox also have top prospects they could want to work in and Rafael Devers could spend some time at designated hitter as well.
