KBO's Lotte Giants Sign Former Braves, Angels Pitcher Tucker Davidson
The Korean Baseball Organization's Lotte Giants have signed left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson, MyKBO.net's Dan Kurtz shared Friday.
Davidson, 28, spent 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles. While he was with their Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk for most of the season, he did make one MLB appearance in September, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings of relief.
Down in the minors, Davidson finished the year 5-11 with a 3.89 ERA, 1.340 WHIP and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, serving as a starter in 17 of his 32 outings. The Orioles designated Davidson for assignment at the end of the regular season, though, so he elected free agency and wound up snagging a one-year, $850K contract with $100K available in incentives.
The Giants also re-signed Charlie Barnes – who has spent the past three seasons in the KBO – to a $1.5 million deal.
Davidson got his start with the Atlanta Braves, who selected the southpaw in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. By 2020, Davidson was ranked as the No. 10 prospect in Atlanta's farm system, so he was called up to make his big league debut that season.
After getting shelled in his first taste of MLB action – allowing seven hits, four walks and two earned runs in 1.2 innings of work – Davidson returned to make four more major league starts in 2021. Across those appearances, he posted a 3.60 ERA, 1.150 WHIP and 0.5 WAR.
Davidson struggled to open 2022, though, and he got traded to the Los Angeles Angels as part of a package that landed the Braves closer Raisel Iglesias. A year later, the Angels traded him to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, only for the Orioles to claim him offer waivers at the end of the 2023 season.
The swingman showed progress in 2024, but he has a chance to further reinvent himself in Korea in 2025. He could follow in the footsteps of Barnes, who has posted a 3.42 ERA across 86 starts for the Giants since 2022, or he could try to become the next Merrill Kelly or Erick Fedde.
In his MLB career, Davidson is 4-10 with a 5.76 ERA, 1.604 WHIP, 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.8 WAR. In the minors, Davidson is 30-44 with a 3.22 ERA, 1.298 WHIP and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
