Kyle Tucker Explains Dodgers Move That Reshaped MLB Free Agency

When the 2025 World Series ended with the Los Angeles Dodgers coming out on top over the Toronto Blue Jays, the conversation around the league quickly turned to free agency and the biggest superstar heading to the market at that time was four-time All-Star Kyle Tucker.

After the 2023 season ended, Shohei Ohtani was the league's biggest free agent of the offseason. After the 2024 season wrapped, Juan Soto was the guy everyone wanted. This past offseason, it was Tucker's turn to go after a massive contract. There have been other big contracts across the league over the last few years, of course, like Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 14-year, $500 million deal he got from Toronto. But that was an extension and not in free agency itself.

Ohtani got a 10-year, $700 million deal from the Dodgers. Soto got a 15-year, $765 million deal from the New York Mets. Tucker was the big star of this past offseason, but he didn't get anywhere close to what Ohtani and Soto got, in part because of some injury question marks from the 2025 season. Tucker ended up taking a short-term, high-money deal and got $240 million from the Dodgers over four years from Los Angeles. When the offseason began, the Blue Jays were the team most connected to Tucker. The Dodgers were also talked about as a fit, but not as much as Toronto. Then, all of a sudden, the four-time All-Star was set to join the two-time reigning World Series champions.

Kyle Tucker Explained MLB's Most Shocking Move Of The Offseason

Apr 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Kyle Tucker (23) makes a sliding catch off a ball hit by Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez (11) in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

So, what went into the bombshell decision that shook up MLB free agency as a whole? Tucker explained the decision while speaking to The Athletic's Mitch Bannon.

"I never counted them out until something was done,” Tucker said of the Blue Jays. “I was looking forward to whichever team I eventually ended up signing with. Obviously, they have great fans, a great stadium and a really good team. ...

“I was just trying to make the most of the rest of my career. You don’t play this game forever, so I was trying to make the most out of it wherever I felt the best landing spot was for me and my family. That was California.”

The decision sent shockwaves across Major League Baseball at the time. Every team out there is trying to find some way to catch Los Angeles and yet it turned around and landed arguably a top-15 player in the game. The Blue Jays came close to dethroning the Dodgers in the World Series in 2025. Los Angeles responded by making one of the most shocking moves in recent memory across the league.

Landing Ohtani was pretty surprising a few years ago. Arguably, the Tucker deal was even more shocking, though simply because of the talent and money that were already on the books.