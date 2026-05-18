Dodgers-Blue Jays Trade Quietly Gives LA Boost in Tight NL West

The Los Angeles Dodgers certainly aren't afraid to make a move at any point in the calendar.

Los Angeles is the most aggressive team in baseball when it comes to roster-building and the two-time reigning World Series champions made yet another move on Sunday. The Dodgers recently lost Blake Snell to the Injured List as he needs surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. The Dodgers didn't wait around, though. On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced on X that they traded veteran pitcher Eric Lauer and cash to Los Angeles for a player to be named later and cash.

"Official: We've traded LHP Eric Lauer and cash considerations to the Dodgers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations," the Blue Jays announced on X.

NL West Impact Of Dodgers Acquiring Eric Lauer

May 10, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Eric Lauer (56) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

The Dodgers have a track record of fixing struggling pitchers. Los Angeles has been able to get through just fine with Snell on the shelf, but that doesn't mean things are easy. The Dodgers are in first place in the National League West with a 29-18 record. The San Diego Padres are just a half-game back. There is very little wiggle room for the club, which is why this move makes sense.

Snell is a phenomenal starter when healthy, but health always is the big question mark with him. Lauer is another lefty with upside. He struggled this season with the Blue Jays with his role bouncing around. He started games, came in behind an opener, and was used in the bullpen as a reliever all in just eight appearances. Lauer struggled with a 6.69 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched. In comparison, he had a 3.18 ERA for the Blue Jays last season in 28 total appearances, including 15 starts.

He also pitched 5 2/3 innings against the Dodgers in the World Series across two appearances and didn't allow a run and struck out three batters.

This is a guy who can easily give the Dodgers a lefty boost in the rotation in place of the injured Snell. The Dodgers have shown that they can fix hurlers in the past. This is a guy with a 4.26 career ERA in 156 total appearances. If the Dodgers can even get him pitching at that level, it will help the club to hold off the Padres in the short term as they wait for Snell to return.

Eventually, if Snell is able to return and look sharp, Lauer could be a multi-inning weapon for the club out of the bullpen with solid playoff experience. All in all, this move is one that doesn't cost the Dodgers much, but could help the team stay above in the NL West in the short term.